Cameroon: Nigerians Exhorted to Get Residence Permit

The call was made during an official ceremony to present Exequatur in Douala August 9.

"I will ensure continuous protection of the interest of Nigerian citizens in Cameroon, ensuring that they go about their businesses, that they do not generate adverse publicity about their country. I am also committed to making sure that every Nigerian running a business gain unlimited protection and get Residence Permit. We know it is a must to ensure that our citizens comply with existing laws and regulations of Cameroon for the betterment of both countries." The revelation was made by Salmon Adisa Shittu, Nigerian Consul General in Douala, shortly after receiving Exequatur from the Littoral Governor, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, at the banquet hall of the Governor's Office in Bonanjo Wednesday August 9. The diplomat further stated:

"To boost cooperation with Cameroon, we tell our compatriots to contribute maximally to the economic and social development of the host country. Nigerians here are very hard working and industrious, so we encourage them to continue doing their best and not violate the law." The Exequatur signed by President Paul Biya on June 27, 2017 authorises him to exercise in Cameroon as Nigerian Consul General in Douala. With the presentation of the diplomatic paper, the executive authorities and the forces of law and order recognise his authority as Consul General.