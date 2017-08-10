Cameroon: Preserving the Future of Children

It is common knowledge today that the future of young Cameroonians in the North West and South West Regions is being gambled with by people who mirror virtual images of brighter days ahead. To attain such goals, they create a spectre of fear of the unknown and even encourage cynical operations just to derail pupils and students who barely want to study, develop their intellect and pursue their dreams. In the process to articulate grievances which those who initiated them have long expressed satisfaction with steps taken by government to provide solutions, those who today hijack those complaints for political reasons are not only in safe havens abroad, but seem to claim a better understanding of the issues more than the children and parents that feel the pinch.

The selective cutting and pasting of inspirational quotes by great thinkers and renowned world figures is rife to buttress the case of those clamouring for a better consideration as Anglophones in Cameroon. Yet, one such culls from modern-day African icon, Nelson Mandela says: "Education is the weapon which you can use to change the world." By seeking to hinder children from achieving their academic goals, no one can pretend that such a request is for the good of the children. Instead, it is at best self-pain being inflicted by people who unfortunately think that such behaviour can affect their opponents. Of course, a single academic year wasted can be synonymous to an entire life destroyed. The increasing number of cases of juvenile delinquencies and various abuses recorded in the two regions of the country within the last school year that witnessed significant shutdown in schools demonstrate how bad the calls for ghost schools can potent to youth in the localities, especially if such acts were to continue again when schools resume in September. Insisting that children should be the sacrificial lambs in a battle where they have no real say or asking that kids should serve as bullets or punch bags to express frustrations faced by parents betrays a level of cowardice that is unparallel. Those keen on presenting any political propaganda need not sacrifice the future of youth in the North West and South West Regions.

In addition, the Head of State has pointed out in an overt manner that the legitimate claims of the Anglophones have been understood and the creation of Common Law departments in some State Universities, the announcement to recruit English speaking youth into the National School of Administration and Magistracy, ENAM among other measures all indicate the determination by the powers that be to resolve the outstanding issues raised by Anglophone teachers and Common Law lawyers. Those who continue to think that the issues could only be tackled politically ought to do so without seeking to jeopardise the future of kids who are only asking to go to school. Promises of an ideal environment where no differences exist are doubtful even to any political neophyte. Needless therefore, using such gimmicks to deceive naive parents and children who may only discover too late that their peers are far gone in the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.