10 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: 'USL Has Never Banned Diploma Courses'

By Joseph S. Margai

Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Sierra Leone (USL), Professor Ekundayo Thompson, has refuted claims that the institution has banned all diploma courses.

Wide rumours on social media this week allege that authorities at the countries maiden university has banned diploma courses in all the three constituent colleges - Fourah Bay College (FBC), Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS).

But Prof. Thompson told Concord Times in a telephone interview yesterday that the rumour was totally misleading and that it was a calculated ploy to undermine efforts the university has been making over the years to impart knowledge to students.

The university don said only the university senate has right to terminate or give permission for courses to continue at the various constituent colleges.

"Senate has never taken such action and no one else has the power to do so. We are about to issue a statement in order to inform the public that the rumour did not come from us. We want the public, especially media practitioners, to always cross-check some of the issues with us so as to get first-hand information about what obtains in the university," he said.

The USL vice chancellor said the university would continue to offer courses that meet the demands of all students who fulfill university requirements.

Prof. Thompson said USL operates an open door policy and that they are always ready to clarify anything members of the public might want to clarify.

