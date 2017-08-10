Sierra Leone: Light of the World Ministry Director to Launch Gospel Album

National Director of the Light of the World Ministry, Pastor Ben Margai, is set to release his debut album on 27th August, 2017 at Bassa Town, Lumpa in the outskirt of Waterloo, Western Area Rural District.

Speaking to Concord Times last Friday in Freetown, Pastor Ben Margai said his 8-songs gospel album, has to do with marriage life, prayer and love for Sierra Leone.

"I have been praying and asking God that I wanted to serve Him in music. I believe this is the right time for me to step in and promote God's work in that direction. My goal is to ensure that Sierra Leone progresses and I strongly believe that as a pastor, I have a role to play," he said.

He said because he wanted to pass on his message in an understandable way, he was urged to do one song in Mende, and the others in Krio and English.

The pastor-cum-gospel musician said his songs would address most of the problems that people go through in life in such a way that they would be very significant to all Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad, including God-loving people.

He revealed that the 8-songs album would be available to the public on 27th August, 2017.

"My expectation is that most people would be able to listen to the songs and adopt what they preach," he said.

Pastor Ben Margai, who has been in God's work for many years now, said his work has been establishing schools, churches and orphanages in Sierra Leone, adding that he was always urged to do more for God and his direly loved country.

"Others are serving Sierra Leone in various ways and as a pastor, I have established 27 churches, 23 schools and three orphanages. This is my way of contributing to the development of this country," he revealed.

Quizzed about his source of funds for the establishment of churches, schools and orphanages, the revered pastor said he has been partly receiving funds from outside sources for the furtherance of God's work.

He said most of the teachers in his established schools are not on government's payroll but he has been able to pay them from internally generated funds.

Describing life in the clergy world, he said on his part, it's depends on one's background, training, and what really one is passionate about.

"It's not difficult to live like a pastor because anyone that is serving God should always be optimistic about the wages of God which is eternal life," he said.