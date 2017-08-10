Sierra Leone: Man, 21 Remanded for Murder

Twenty-one year-old Ibrahim Sillah was yesterday (8th August, 2017) remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Court No.1 for the offence of murder.

The particulars of offence stated that the accused person on Monday 31st July, 2017 at No.17 Kanigo, Juba, allegedly killed one Christopher Mansaray.

The matter was prosecuted by Assistance Superintendent of Police, Samuel Kamara.

The matter was adjourned to 18th August, 2017.

In a related matter in the same courtroom, one Kaprie Koroma was also granted bail in the sum of fifty million Leones, one surety ,who should be gainfully employed with a Bank statement of twenty million Leones, and bail should be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

Koroma was before the court on one count of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to law.

The police alleged that the accused person on diverse dates between January and December, 2013, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of twenty four million Leones from Fredrick J. M. Kamara by falsely pretending that he has some piece of land for sale at Baoma, Goderich.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge, stating that he collected the sum of twenty four million Leones from the complainant (Fredrick J M Kamara) in exchange of the said plot of land.

He said the land had been made available to the complainant without interference from any third party, adding that the complainant has also planted signboard on it.

Magistrate Bonnie said the accused was granted bail because the offence was a bailable one and that he was presumed innocent until proven guilty before the court.

She cautioned the accused person to make all necessary arrangement in connection with the land, noting that she can't joke with matters of such nature.

The accused was represented by Lawyer D J Lavallie and matter was adjourned to 18th August, 2017.