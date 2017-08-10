Sierra Leone: Man Remanded for Malicious Damage

Magistrate Santigie Bangura presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No.1 on Monday (7th August 2017) remanded one Edward Sesay, at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre on a one count charge of malicious damage contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The accused person was dragged to court on one count of Malicious Damage-contrary to Section 51 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861.

Police prosecutor, Constable 4513 Sallu Tap, alleges that the accused on Saturday 22nd July, 2017, at No 135 Wilkinson Road Freetown, maliciously damaged the front windscreen of a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle, valued one Million Eight Hundred Thousand Leones (1,800,000) property of one Nassin Baydoun.

In his testimony before the court, the witness, Nassin Baydoun, who is also the complainant said on the day of the incident, he was at his business centre on Wilkinson Road when he saw a group of police men and bailiff officers entered his neighbour's house and started taking out household items.

He continued that after sometime, he saw the accused together with some other boys advancing at the bailiff officials with the view to stop them from executing their duty.

He said the police personnel who were assisting the operations of the bailiff later called the Lumley police station for reinforcement.

"The situation got worst to the extent that the accused and his boys started throwing stones at the bailiff officials and police. In the process, fighting erupted between the accused person's group and the police officers, in which they threw stones at my Toyota Land cruiser Front windscreen," he said.

He further stated that during the fighting, police arrested the accused persons and that he later went at the Lumley police station where he made statement.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bangura refused the accused bail, emphasising that the accused has taken the law into his own hand.

The matter was adjourned 14th August, 2017.