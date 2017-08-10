Sierra Leone: Man Remanded for Unlawful Possession of d'Iamba

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No.1 yesterday (8th August 2017) remanded one Tamba Sam at the Male Correctional centre on Pademba Road for unlawful possessing of one hundred and eight wraps of cannabis sativa.

The accused was brought before the court on one count of unlawful possession of cannabis sativa contrary to Section 48 1 of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001.

Police prosecutor, P.C. Wilson 8811, alleged that Tamba Sam on Sunday 30th July, 2017, at Lumley Beach, Aberdeen, western Freetown, was found in possession of one hundred and eight wraps of cannabis sativa.

Meanwhile, the police record states that he was a security guard working at Aries night club.

Sam, 25, told the court that he was not guilty of the offence after the court clerk put the charges to him.

However, there was no legal representation for the accused persons

The matter has been adjourned to the 15th August 2017.