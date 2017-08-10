Sierra Leone: Phone Burglar Fined Le200, 000

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 yesterday fined one Sulaiman Bangura the sum of two hundred thousand Leones (Le200,000) or go to jail for four months after convicting him for stealing phone.

He was charged with one count charge of larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916.

According to the particular of offense, police prosecutor, Erice A. Deen, Sulaiman Bangura on Thursday 27 July 2017 at Sesay Drive, Hamilton, Freetown did steal one Samsung edge L6 mobile phone valued five millions five hundred thousand Leones (Le5, 5000, 000) property of one Deslina Josephine Allen.

Magistrate Bangura said the accused was a first time offender and has not wasted the court's time in answering to the offence.

However, the magistrate ordered the convict to return the phone to the owner with immediate effect.

He said the court was sending message to those that are accustomed to stealing others phones and think they would be left off the hook.