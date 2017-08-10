Sierra Leone: Alleged Mobile Thief Remanded

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday (8th August 2017) remanded one Mukeh Vandi at the Male Correctional centre on Pademba Road for allegedly stealing one Itel (1556) mobile phone, valued one million five hundred thousand Leones and fiscal cash of three hundred and sixty thousand Leones, all to the value of (Le1,860,000m) property of Mohamed Mustapha.

Vandi, 22, was dragged to Court on one count of Larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916.

According to the police prosecutor, Theresa M. Bangura, Mukeh Vandi , on Friday 28th July, 2017, at Aberdeen Road, New Mallet Freetown, did steal one Itel (1556) mobile phone valued one million five hundred thousand Leones and the aforementioned fiscal cash

Police record stated that Mustapha was a pupil of the Murray Town Municipal secondary School.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 16th August 2017.