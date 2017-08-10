9 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Alleged Mobile Thief Remanded

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elisabeth A. Ka

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday (8th August 2017) remanded one Mukeh Vandi at the Male Correctional centre on Pademba Road for allegedly stealing one Itel (1556) mobile phone, valued one million five hundred thousand Leones and fiscal cash of three hundred and sixty thousand Leones, all to the value of (Le1,860,000m) property of Mohamed Mustapha.

Vandi, 22, was dragged to Court on one count of Larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916.

According to the police prosecutor, Theresa M. Bangura, Mukeh Vandi , on Friday 28th July, 2017, at Aberdeen Road, New Mallet Freetown, did steal one Itel (1556) mobile phone valued one million five hundred thousand Leones and the aforementioned fiscal cash

Police record stated that Mustapha was a pupil of the Murray Town Municipal secondary School.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 16th August 2017.

Sierra Leone

Performance Audit 2017 -

A 'Performance Audit Report for May 2017 on Youth in Drainage Clearing Project (YDCP)' implemented by the Ministry of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.