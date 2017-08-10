Sierra Leone: Murtala Invited to Attend Global Positive Forum

The Founder and CEO of SaloneJamboree, Murtala Mohamed Kamara, has been invited to attend the inaugural Global Positive Forum which is scheduled to take place at la Seine Musicale, the new cultural hub in the west of Paris, on the Seguin Island Paris, France on September 1st 2017.

The 1 day forum will be hosted under the auspices of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The forum will host more than 1,200 initiators of positive endeavours, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, investors and civil society, from all over the world.

As an outcome of the first edition, working groups will elaborate a roadmap with tangible next steps and solutions for future generations in the areas of education, health, energy, finance, environment, urban planning, and entrepreneurship, for the next 6 months.

Jacques Attali, Executive Chairman and President of Positive Planet Foundation, Richard Attais Executive Chairman Richard Attias & Associates, wrote in a letter of invitation to Murtala: " You have been selected to join us for the first-ever Global Positive Forum, being held under the High Patronage of the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron."

The letter continues: "Taking place on September 1st, 2017, in Paris at Seine Musicale, this Forum will welcome the most important changemakers throughout the world that create and implement positive initiatives for the benefit of future generations. Join us to meet them."

This first meeting of the Global Positive Leaders will mark the launch of a six-month international dialogue to develop a roadmap with tangible next steps. This collaboration will amplify this positive global dynamic. The results will be presented on March 8-9, 2018 to the President of the French Republic, during the second edition of the Global Positive Forum.

Kamara is a young Sierra Leonean journalist, entrepreneur and right activist. He is the correspondent for German International Broadcaster, Deutsche Welle and a member of the Global Shapers community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum. Kamara was named in 2016 by the Africa Youth Awards as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans.