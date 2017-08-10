Gambia: Dampha Development Association Foundation Launched

A foundation dubbed 'Musa Dampha Development Association Foundation' (MDDAF), a non-partisan and profit foundation was recently launched at a ceremony held at Talinding Koloban.

In an interview with the Daily Observer shortly after the launching, Musa Dampha, founder and president of the foundation, said the foundation was formed for both young and talented Gambians.

He acknowledged the fact that the country is faced with numerous challenges and that one of their objective is to help youths in the area of education.

"We want our country to move forward. We are dictated by the ever and rapidly changing demands of modernization that requires us to come together with vigour, enthusiasm, focus and aspirations into forming this foundation," he said.

The foundation, he added, is a genuine foundation committed to promoting the interest of Gambians especially the young, thereby creating avenue for income generation ventures.

The secretary general of the foundation, Bubacarr Susso, outlined that one of the aims of the foundation is to empower youths especially girls to better prepare themselves in the

future.

"We also seek to provide basic support for rural women and children in the area of basic health care needs, nutrition and better education and also to give support to disadvantaged people such as food, shelter, provision of portable drinking water, among others."

The executive members are: President Musa Dampha, Vice President Mariama Jobarteh, Secretary General Bubacarr Suso, Treasurer Jareng Sillah, Public Relations Officer BakaryManjang, Organizing Secretary NenehSaho.

Advisers are: Manki Gassama, Bangally Darboe, Kemo Camara, Amara Conteh, national mobilizer of the foundation, while Mariama Keita serves as the women mobilizer.