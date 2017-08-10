Gambia: Magistrate Discharges Badjie On D33 Million Alleged Theft Case

Principal Magistrate Hilary Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court has taken a decisive decision this week to discharge Babucarr Badjie, a former finance officer of the Associated Pre-Mix Oil Company of the D33M theft charge pressed against him by police prosecutors.

Magistrate Abeke said in his ruling that the decision to discharge Mr. Badjie on the one count criminal allegation was due to lack of proper prosecution.

Mr. Badjie was in the legal tussle on allegation charge of stealing 33 million dalasi from his former employer and has spent one year and half in remand as his family could not fulfill the 35 million dalasi bail bond that was earlier granted to him by the court.

Since April, the case has suffered protracted non-proceeding as the state, through the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) failed to appear before the court to prosecute the case. Earlier this year, the court ordered for state to take over the prosecution of the case from the police prosecutor who claimed that he received death threat from Mr. Badjie's sympathizers.

Magistrate Abeke's ruling indicates that the state had rejected the case file and asked the Inspector General of Police to continue prosecuting the case since it is the police that have the primary responsibility of protecting live and properties of citizens which put them in the better position to handle the complaint of the prosecutor's life threat.

The presiding magistrate holds a view that both the state and the police are unwilling to prosecute the case. "The law is that you cannot force unwilling person or authority to do a thing."