Gambia: Tapha Manneh's Liscr Are Liberian League Champions

Coach Tapha Manneh has set league unbeaten record in Liberia as his LISCR FC side are the champions of the 2016/2017 Liberian Premier League after an incredible 22 league games unbeaten.

"Yea am really happy, it's good for me and the club in general," he told Observer Sports from Monrovia.

Kebama, as he is also called, attributed the success to hard work and dedication.

Coach Tapha Manneh's LISCR FC will be hoping to win double in his first season with the team when they lock-horn with ELWA in the final of the Liberia FA cup, scheduled on the 13th August 2017.

Tapha Manneh signed for LISCR from Gambian domestic league side, Gamtel after guiding Gamtel to four FA Cup titles.