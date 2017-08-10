Gambia: Witness Says Accused Throws Suspected Cannabis in a Well

Mariama Barrow, a witness in an alleged drug case yesterday said at the Banjul Magistrates' Court that Mamadou Jallow throwing cannabis that was allegedly found in his possession into their well.

Testifying before Magistrate Malafy Jarju, Mariama; a native of Jarra Barrow Kunda said she could clearly recognise Mr. Jallow. She said on 29th March, this year, one Sada Baldeh called and informs her that there were some people who were looking for a house to rent. She said Mr. Jallow was standing in their compound gate at that time but when he saw three men coming towards them, he ran into the compound and threw a bag that he was having in into their well.

According to the witness, the men chased him and brought him back to them and removed the bag which was containing six parcels of suspected cannabis.

"The accused stamped his feet on the suspected cannabis to destroy it but they gathered it and I assisted them to sweep the area," she said. The witness said the bag was multicolored in character and she too had a similar one.

During cross-examination, the witness revealed that Mr. Jallow came with a motorbike and met her sitting at their compound gate.

Hearing continues on the 22nd August, 2017.