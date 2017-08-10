Gambia: Alleged Drug Suspect Opens Defence

Lamin Bah, who is facing a charge of being allegedly found in possession of drug by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency officials Wednesday opened his defence before Magistrate Malafy Jarju at the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

A native of Barra and a sea man, Mr. Bah said in his defence testimony that the narcotic officers arrested one Mbaye Joof and came to his (Mr. Bah) compound while he was in the toilet. He said the officers alleged that the suspected cannabis belongs to him but they searched his house and could not found anything.

Mr. Bah said a statement was obtained from him at the police station but he asked the officers why Mbaye's statement was not taken, because he owned the suspected cannabis.

According to him, the narcotic officers then took him to the cell and said they had already taken my statement. "I was taken to the health centre and discharged on a Sunday, but I was told that the following day, I should go to Banjul for weighing. I was then brought to Banjul and after weighing the suspected cannabis, I was put in a remand wing."

Responding to questions under cross-examination, Mr. Bah said the distance between his house and Mbaye's was more than 400 meters, and that the alleged cannabis was given to Mbaye by one Lamin.

He denied that the substance was found in the kitchen, alleging that maybe the officers brought it along.

The case is adjourned to 16th August.