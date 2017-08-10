10 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Alleged Drug Suspect Opens Defence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sainabou Jatta

Lamin Bah, who is facing a charge of being allegedly found in possession of drug by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency officials Wednesday opened his defence before Magistrate Malafy Jarju at the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

A native of Barra and a sea man, Mr. Bah said in his defence testimony that the narcotic officers arrested one Mbaye Joof and came to his (Mr. Bah) compound while he was in the toilet. He said the officers alleged that the suspected cannabis belongs to him but they searched his house and could not found anything.

Mr. Bah said a statement was obtained from him at the police station but he asked the officers why Mbaye's statement was not taken, because he owned the suspected cannabis.

According to him, the narcotic officers then took him to the cell and said they had already taken my statement. "I was taken to the health centre and discharged on a Sunday, but I was told that the following day, I should go to Banjul for weighing. I was then brought to Banjul and after weighing the suspected cannabis, I was put in a remand wing."

Responding to questions under cross-examination, Mr. Bah said the distance between his house and Mbaye's was more than 400 meters, and that the alleged cannabis was given to Mbaye by one Lamin.

He denied that the substance was found in the kitchen, alleging that maybe the officers brought it along.

The case is adjourned to 16th August.

Gambia

Teaching Trust to Award D1 Million to 'Teacher of the Year'

Gambia Teaching Trust (GTT) is to hold the maiden national teachers award night where the Teacher of the Year will go… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.