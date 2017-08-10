Gambia: UTG Launches Phd, Masters Degree Programme

University of The Gambia in collaboration with Ibadan University of Nigeria on Thursday launched its PHD and Masters Degree programme held at the UTG conference hall in Kanifing.

The vice chancellor of the UTG, Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Chaudhry stated that the Gambia can now earn PHD degrees in their home country. He disclosed that experts from the University of Ibadan concluded development of PHD and masters curricula of the University of The Gambia in seven specializations namely; Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Community Health or Public Health, Entomology or Agronomy, Business Administration and History.

According to him, this is an exciting development in the history of higher education in The Gambia noting that many experts agreed that the higher education worth the investment. He said through these higher degree programmes, students are not only prepared for a rich and meaningful intellectual life, but they are also equipped with lifelong habits of curiosity, integrity, persistence and passion to allow them to adapt and remain relevant to an ever changing world. "Such benefits of higher education enhance our socio-economic, scientific and technological advancement and development as enshrined in the vision of the new Gambia," Chaudhry remarked.

He added that The Gambia is indeed fortunate to have secure the services of the experts and the University of Ibadan started in 1948 in London University and since then it has been recognized nationally and internationally for academic quality and ability to offer among other things, transformative experiences.

On behalf of The Gambia, the Vice Chancellor thanked the University of Ibadan for the valuable contributions to the plans and proposal for the present and future development.