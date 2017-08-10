Gambia: Welcome the New Envoys

Warm and sincere welcome to the three newly accredited envoys from the Republic of Guinea Bissau, United Kingdom and Turkey to the Republic of The Gambia, otherwise called Smiling Coast of Africa and a beacon of hope for not only Africans, but humanity at large.

Your are more than welcome to what hospitality industrial experts called "away from home to home", as manifested in the country's records of hosting millions of various nationalities drawn from different parts of the globe, most of whom ended up embedding in our midst for posterity through different platforms, including naturalization and permanent stay.

The Gambia as a signatory to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations is deeply aware and conscious of the text of the convention towards making life comfortable and enjoyable for everyone, through the world of diplomacy as per Articles 21, 3, 22 and 45 of the cited convention.

The country's diplomatic relations since independence in 1965 to date, has seen steady growth and global recognition second to none, as more diplomats in various capacities continue to present their credentials to the leadership of the country, which often mark official beginning of their tour duties in the country.

Receipt of the three diplomats at the presidency by the Gambian leader Adama Barrow, falls under the same line of traditions practiced by his successors right from president Jawara to Jammeh and we expect more fruitful and enviable diplomatic relations under our new found democratic dispensation led by his coalition team.

Diplomats occup centre stage in global affairs now than before, hence the rationale behind names such as "the world of diplomacy" that accompany notions as finding lasting solutions to many of the current global troubles in an effective and efficient methods, devoid of violence, as oppose to use of force and other illegal means of peaceful resolution.

The UN Charter also called 'The World Charter' and many other treaties, conventions and protocols give preference to peaceful resolution of numerous global challenges, through diplomatic means as affirmed in the just ended political impasse occasioned by 1st December 2016 presidential elections.

This and many other reasons made our diplomatic missions very important and reflection of hope and aspirations of the people of the country. Similar importance is attached to our diplomats serving in those missions acting on behalf of the country, failure of which could not only mean diplomatic blunder, but bad representation, hence diplomats are made to see and act in exceptional mature and rare intelligible ways associated with such status.