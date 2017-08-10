Gambia: GTSC Launches New Banjul-Dakar-Banjul Service

The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) has launched its Express Banjul-Dakar-Banjul International service.

The Banjul-Dakar Express Service is a non-stop journey from Banjul to Dakar and Dakar-Banjul three times in a week that is Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A luxury coach with air conditioning, fans, refreshments, in-bus entertainment, Wi-Fi, seat belts, curtains, fire extinguishers, and first aid kits are some of the available facilities on this service.

It could be recalled that the GTSC company launched its first international services early this year and since then it has extend the same services to three different countries in the sub-region from Banjul.

Officials at the company's marketing department said with this unique express service, passengers can now leave The Gambia and travel on a direct trip to Dakar in comfort and speed- thus saving customers several hours off their journey time relative to other services.

"Currently, passengers normally have to utilize three different connecting transports to get to Dakar i.e. travelling from the Kombos to Amdalie and catching another vehicle to Karang and subsequently embarking on a final one from Karang to Dakar. However, with the introduction of this new service, customers are assured a direct trip to Dakar," Fabuka Njaay GTSC Marketing Manager said.

Mr. Lamin Sisay, a Senegalese residing in Dippa Kunda stated: 'GTSC is my service of choice. I am visiting Dakar to attend a wedding and would join GTSC bus back to The Gambia on Tuesday.'

Ebrima Diouf, also a Senegalese on the bus to Dakar applauded the launch and said: "GTSC is my favourite service, the seats are comfortable and the staff are friendly".

Similar sentiments were made by Gambians and other nationals onboard the bus.

Mr. Fabuka Njaay, the Marketing manager of GTSC opined that regional service expansion through cooperation and collaboration with key stakeholders is core to their strategic growth. He indicated that the successful launched of the Banjul-Koundara, Banjul-Bissau and Banjul-Dakar service was as a result of intensive Marketing Research and strategic alignment.

Mr. Njaay further indicated that passengers on these services would be issued paperless tickets which are sent to their phones. These booking details which include the names, picking points, phone numbers and destinations of passengers are captured on GTSC cloud database. "This database is continually analyzed to derived useful demographical and consumer behaviour related information by way of data mining which are imperative for service enhancement and continuous improvement," he said.

The bus was full to capacity on its maiden departure from Banjul with 44 passengers onboard-all seating, as it left the Kanifing