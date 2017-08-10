Gambia: Wafu Team to Play Test Game in Jarra Soma

In preparations for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana slated from 9th to 24th September, Coach Omar Sise and his side would be travelling to the provincial town of Jarra Soma for a test match against a team in Soma tomorrow, Friday.

The team is expected to travel on Friday morning for the game and return immediately after the game. Jarra Soma is approximately 300km from Banjul.

The Gambia will open the tournament when they face the host Ghana in the opening game on the 9th September. The newly appointed head coach of the CHAN Team, Coach Omar Sise invited 37 players for the pre-selection training.

Sise's appointment came after the Junior Scorpions woeful exit in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifier to Mali under Coach Alhagie Sarr, after the side's 4-0 lost and thus ending their hopes to appear at the 2018 edition in Kenya.

Omar's first assignment is the WAFU Cup of Nations. He would be assisted by Abdoulie Bojang, the coach of Bakau giant, Steve Biko. The Gambia Football Federation says Omar will still retain his job as Under 20 coach.

In an interview with Observer Sports on Wednesday afternoon, Coach Omar Sise said, training was going on smoothly as the respond from the invited players for the pre-selection training has been very positive. "There is no problem and everything is going on as we want it. The GFF is playing their part," Sise told Observer Sports.

The ever-confident Sise guided The Gambia to the final against host Senegal in the 2015 WAFU competition in Ndar, Senegal. That final ended in shambles in which the hosts Senegal were crowned champions after their neighbours and arch rivals, The Gambia were disqualified.

The match ended in a goalless after 90 minutes, but The Gambia refused to play the mandatory extra time, claiming they were told that penalties would decide the winner in the event of a tie.

The referee ordered for extra time to be played but The Gambia maintained their stance and Senegal were awarded the win.

The team is currently training at the FIFA-funded Goal Project in Yundum, and according to the coach, he would be unveiling his final list of players for the WAFU tournament probably next week.

Meanwhile, the president of The Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Kaba Bajo has told this medium that, everything has been put in place for The Gambia's participation in the WAFU competition. He was very hopeful that there were chances for the team despite facing the host in the opening game in the knockout stage. "It is football and anything is possible. The team is going into the tournament to defend the country's flag and we are hopeful they can bring us the results," said the GFF boss.

He revealed that the GFF has put in place the same preparations for the Female Scorpions friendly match at home against Cape Verde on the 26th August at the Independence Stadium.