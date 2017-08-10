Gambia: Crr Communities Embark On Tree Planting Exercise

Communities in the Central River Region south in collaboration with the Regional Forestry office recently embarked on mass tree planting exercise in nineteen communities including schools in the region.

The exercise was supported by the Nema CHOSSO project and P2RS project under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The planted trees include, twenty thousand stumps of Gmalina and ten thousand of other varieties of trees such as silt cotton, 'neem trees', mangoes, cashew, Mahogany, among others species.

Speaking shortly after the exercise at various sites, Alhagie Sanyang, the Regional Forestry officer for CRR south, said the exercise will last for a week and further implored on communities in the area to take it seriously.

According to him, the land is under severe pressure as a result of high growth of human and livestock population, coupled with ineffective forest management system, uncontrolled bushfire, over-grazing and unplanned encroachment of cropping and human settlements, among a host of others.

"Apart from bushfires, by far the greatest pressure on vegetation cover is human activities such as agriculture; which covers one- third of land in the country, illegal logging, charcoal burning and hunting. These activities have intensified in recent years particularly in major urban centres in the West Coast Areas where the population has witnessed rapid growth rates," he said.

Also speaking at the exercise, Lamin Cham CRR south, assistant forestry officer in the area, averred that firewood and building materials have increased forest harvest, thereby giving access to destructive technologies such as the chainsaw.

"Also, the combined effects of climate availability and rapid population growth have greatly altered land cover and its use in The Gambia over the past three decades," he noted.

He urged the community to help the forestry department in protecting the country's forest cover so as to maintain 'our God given resources'.

He described trees as vital in the development of any nation and that conservation of the country's flora is key.

The president of Toubanding Community Forest Committee, Falai Baldeh, Ebrima Fatty of Tabanani, and Mamadou Baldeh of Kudang, all commended the Department of Forestry for the move.

They acknowledged the importance of forest resources, saying communities rely heavily on the forest to obtain useful resources including the fire-woods, roofing materials and fruits among others.

He assured that his management would make sure that the forest cover is well protected against destruction.

He equally appealed to members of the community to unite as one and preserve the country's forest resources from mass destruction.

"The forest is one of the most important components for us, therefore we should devote more time to protect it, so as to ensure our valuable vegetation is secure," he pointed out.