10 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for 'Fraudsters'

By Awa Gassama

Principal Magistrate George of the Bundung Magistrates' Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of three suspected fraudsters after their continuous absence from court without advancing any reason (s).

Mbinky Barrow and his two sons Lamin Barrow and Yusupha Barrow are charged with obtaining 28,000 dalasi from one Alagie Janko on the pretext that they would provide him a plot of land at Sukuta.

The prosecuting officer applied for the court to issue warrant for the arrest of the accused persons, saying they have been absent from court without any concrete reason.

"This case has been in court since April, 2012 and it has proceeded but no matter what might be the issue, it should have been concluded by now. The accused persons have failed to come to court without reasons. I hereby apply for them to be arrested and brought to court," prosecutor Sambou said.

