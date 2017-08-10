10 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Upper Niumi Disaster Victims Boosted

By Alhagie Babou Jallow

The Fankanta Women and Children Association of Albreda recently extended magnanimity in the form of second hand clothing to the family of one Amadou Sowe of Pakau Saloum, who lost everything including household materials during a recent inferno that hit Pakau Saloum in the Upper Nuimi District.

In a separate development, the Upper Nuimi Development Association in the Diaspora also presented a sum of D6000 to the recent disaster victims. Out of this sum, a sum of D2000 was given to families of Lamin Dibba and Lamin Ndong, whose houses were destroyed by a recent windstorm at Albreda.

The presentations were held at Pakau Saloum and Albreda respectively in the North Bank Region.

Presenting the materials on behalf of Fankanta Women and Children Association of Albreda, Ma Kaddy Sonko underscored the importance the association attaches to providing humanitarian assistance to disaster families.

The gesture, she added, is designed to mitigate sufferings during these trying moment as victims lost both food and non-food items.

According to her, the move was also part of their caring and sharing with fellow Muslims as dictated by the teachings of Islam.

Sonko commended the members of the association for their foresight and steadfastness in mobilizing the much-needed resources to support disaster victims.

Amadou Sowe of Pakau Saloum, Lamin Dibba and Lamin Ndong of Albreda, all hailed the association for the gesture, which they described as 'timely'.

Kebba Njie presented the cash on behalf Upper Nuimi Development Association and applauded the youths in the Diaspora for complementing development efforts and responding to the needs of disaster families.

Lamin Trawally of the association, equally called on the native of Upper Nuimi at home and abroad to be members of Upper Nuimi Development Association in a bring about sustainable development in the area.

