10 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Steve's Relegation-Threatened-Yanbian Celebrates

By Alieu Ceesay

Babucarr Steve Trawally was on the score sheet on Wednesday as he banged in another goal of the season for his relegation-threatened Chinese Super League side, Yanbian Fude in a 3-1 win over Tianjin TEDA.

The former Real De Banjul and Gambia international sensational forward and his side have been winless in few games, thus making the home win an important one.

Steve has been an instrumental figure for Yanbian since joining the side. Yanbian still have mountain to climb as they occupy the bottom of the league table.

"Amazing game today..Feels great to be on the score sheet once again with an assist," Steve posted on his Facebook Page

