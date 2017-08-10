Gambia Wrestling Federation Meets the Press

The Gambia Wrestling Federation on Tuesday convened a press conference on the closed wrestling season to share with the general public some of the activities they intend to implement during the off season.

Sering Modou Faye, the president of The Gambia Wrestling Federation spoke on the need for all wrestling stakeholders to take up their rightful positions and responsibilities to move wrestling forward.

"Our plan towards this season coming is to help add up something in Gambian."

According to him, stakeholders should not expect everything to happen overnight under the current executive, but hopeful that gradually they can make progress.

The wrestling boss disclosed that his executive is working very hard to organize capacity building programmes for actors in wrestling. He went onto call for unity among the stakeholders.

On the recent Ecowas wrestling championship in Dakar, he commended the wrestlers that represented the country for representing the country well.

He informed the press that there are plans to restructure the regional wrestling committees just as the federation is trying to restructure the clubs.

According to him, new laws would be formulated to guide wrestlers, promoters and managers before the opening of the season in October.

Mama Faal, assistant secretary general of The Gambia Wrestling Federation also gave a remark on some important issues. She said she had received an email from former secretary general Habibou Nyassi that the former Matarr Jarju-led executive would handed over to the new executive on 9th September. There has not been any handing over since the election of the current executive, thus leaving the current executive running the association without any authentic document.