Gambia: 'I Was Convinced, Not Actively Looking for Land'

Sainabou Secka, a complainant in a land dispute case has told a Bundung Magistrates' Court that she was not actually looking for any piece of land to buy she was approached by an agent who convinced him to involve into property buying.

Testifying in the case against Bubacarr Bayo, EjatouJ allow and Erica Robert, Sainabou told the court that it was correct that Mr. Bayo never came to her with the information that he had a land for sale, but Erica Roberts told her the cost of the land which was 13 million dalasi and could be bargained up to 10 million.

The three are facing four court charges including obtaining money by false pretence, frauds and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.

"I have not decided what to do with the land and I did not conduct any evaluation of the landed property. In fact, I was not actively looking for a land. I was only approached through my mother by an agent who convinced me that it will be a good business in the future," Sainabou said.

She said initially, when he met with Erica Roberts and Mr. Bayo at the land, they asked her to act quickly because there were other people who were interested to buy the land. "Mr. Bayo told me that he runs a restaurant, does building projects and buy and sells lands. He also said he intends to operate a hostel while Erica Roberts and Ejatou Jallow told me they were property agents."

Sainabou further told the court that Mr. Bayo told her that the land belonged to him and his family, saying he acquired it after the passing of his father and he showed her the Cadi papers about the land, the sales agreement documents from the physical planning and documents prior to completion of sale.

"Five million dalasi is a lot of money and I only had access to 900, 000 dalasi and that was part of the 5 million dalasi that will give me a possession of the land. The documents are also in evidence. Mr. Bayo is my brother. However, this is a business transaction and I go around never assuming that people will forge documents with intention to defraud me of 10 million dalasi let alone my brother."

The matter is adjourned to 23rd August, for hearing.