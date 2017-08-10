10 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Bilbao FC Eye Double in Late Modou Janneh Memorial Intermediate Tourney

By Lamin Darboe

Mighty Bilbao FC are eyeing a double in the 2017 late Modou Janneh Memorial intermediate football tournament after snatching their places in the quarterfinal of the league and knockout respectively.

The Athletics boys drew goalless with Jabas FC in their group match to finish second spot in group B with 4 points in three matches and are also unbeaten both in the league and knockout respectively.

Mighty Bilbao FC defeated Young Red Star Family FC, after their 1-1 draw in the regular time to sail to the knockout quarterfinal.

It would be recalled that Mighty Bilbao FC lost to Mighty Ajax FC on penalties, after their 1-1 draw in the regulation time in the league final last season.

The Athletics boys will return to the training ground and prepare well for the league and knockout quarterfinal matches to fancy their hopes of landing a double.

