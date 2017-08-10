Liberia: NEC Kicks Off Finance Training for Political Parties

One of series of trainings to be held ahead of the October 10 elections kicks off today in Buchanan, Grand Bassa.

Dilating on the importance of this training during the start of NEC's weekly press conference, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Cllr. Gerome Korkoya said that the campaign finance training is meant to prepare political actors how to judiciously use their available resources to meet their needs.

Chairman Korkoya said that the International Federation for Elections System (IFES), one of the three sponsors of this training believes that political parties need to be trained in handling financial issues so that they will not run out at the end.

Chairman Korkoya said that already, 5390 polling places have been created which caters to 550 voters at each center.

"The other two trainings on Alternative Dispute Resolution and Party/Candidates Agent Representation will get underway shortly", he said.

Chairman Korkoya revealed that the service of a European company has been solicited for the printing of ballot papers which will be made known to the public after initial arrangement.

In assuring the public on transparency, Chairman Korkoya said that provisions will be made for political party representatives and civil society organizations to travel to Europe and monitor the printing process if they so desire.

"We have concluded the process of selecting a company in Europe to print the ballots for the 2017 Elections. The company has gone through all of our procurement procedure and was determined to be the most responsive bidder. Party representatives and partners will be made aware of the full identity of the company after the approval of the PPCC of our decision", he stressed.

Chairman Korkoya said that the sum of $1500,000 USD has been set aside for the printing process which also involved the delivery costs in the country.

Chairman Korkoya said that the Commission has contracted the service of a ballot paper designer to help in the designing of the ballot papers which will be submitted to the printer.