10 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: 34 COC Cases On NEC Docket

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lassana Fofanah

The National Elections Commissions (NEC) Chairman has revealed to press men that the Commission received 34 cases bordering on the Code of Conduct since the end of nomination.

Speaking during the launching of a weekly NEC press conference ahead of the elections, the Chairman of NEC Chairman Gerome Korkoya said that 23 of these cases in relation to the CoC have been resolved based on rulings from the Supreme Court, including the Karnwea and Liberty Party V NEC opinion, while judgment will be delivered shortly on the remaining.

Chairman Korkoya said while the doors of the Commissions are open for complaints during every stage of the electoral process, "The Commission advises that those complaints be made within the time frame provided by the Elections Laws", and added "Any complaints lodged outside of the laws will hinder the Commission from looking into them because doing so will be in violation of the laws".

Meanwhile, Chairman Korkoya said that the rationale behind the "Weekly Update" of the Commission's press conference is to give voters, political parties and candidates clear picture of unfolding activities rather than insinuation and speculation.

