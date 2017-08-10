Liberia: Health Sector Reliant On External Financing - Minister Dahn

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that the government allocated 14 percent of the 2017/2018 National Budget to the health sector.

According to Health Minister Bernice Dahn, this constitutes about 15 percent of the annual cost of financing the sector.

Minister Dahn made the disclosure Tuesday at the start of the National Health Conference being held at the Monrovia City Hall.

She noted that one of the systems that the ministry is developing and strengthening is sustainable financing for the health sector.

She pointed out that predominantly external financing currently funds the health sector annually, noting that this poses a financial risk to the sector.

Minister Dahn emphasized that though achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will still require significant development assistance at least in the short to medium term, sustainable public and donor financing is critical to ensure equitable health service delivery to all through financial risk protection.