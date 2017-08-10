10 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Health Sector Reliant On External Financing - Minister Dahn

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that the government allocated 14 percent of the 2017/2018 National Budget to the health sector.

According to Health Minister Bernice Dahn, this constitutes about 15 percent of the annual cost of financing the sector.

Minister Dahn made the disclosure Tuesday at the start of the National Health Conference being held at the Monrovia City Hall.

She noted that one of the systems that the ministry is developing and strengthening is sustainable financing for the health sector.

She pointed out that predominantly external financing currently funds the health sector annually, noting that this poses a financial risk to the sector.

Minister Dahn emphasized that though achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will still require significant development assistance at least in the short to medium term, sustainable public and donor financing is critical to ensure equitable health service delivery to all through financial risk protection.

Liberia

President Zuma to Host Liberian President

President Jacob Zuma will on Friday host Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for a State visit to South Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.