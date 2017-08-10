10 August 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Koroma Receives Annual Reports From Financial Intelligence Unit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Lou Rouse/UN
President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone.

President Ernest Bai Koroma on Tuesday 8 August received the 2013 and 2014 Annual Reports from the Financial Intelligence Unit at State House in Freetown.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is a body dealing with anti-money laundering and combating terrorism financing in Sierra Leone.

During the meeting, both the president and the FIU team acknowledged the challenges facing the institution and pointed out the importance of its membership to focus on doing the right things by adopting international standards to addressing money laundering and terrorism financing in not just Sierra Leone but the sub-region as a whole. President Koroma thanked the team and commended them for making progress as reported.

Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit Ahmed B. Kamara apprised the president of the situation regarding the 2013 annual report which, he said, covers the period March to December 2013, adding that FIU only became operational on 31st October 2013 through funds provided by government. Mr Kamara went on to note that in 2014, the FIU embarked on aggressive implementation of programmes and activities to address the risks as well as the threat of money laundering and terrorism financing facing Sierra Leone. In May of the same year, he said, the FIU was mandated by the governing body, Inter-Ministerial Committee to spearhead a national anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing national risk assessment in order to identify, analyze and understand the drivers of money laundering and terrorism financing that has recently been completed.

Sierra Leone

Performance Audit 2017 -

A 'Performance Audit Report for May 2017 on Youth in Drainage Clearing Project (YDCP)' implemented by the Ministry of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.