Nigeria: Group Stage Counter Rally, Pass Vote of Confidence On Buhari

Following the sit-out protest by the resume or resign group which have been demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London for a medical treatment for over 90 days now, a coalition of civil society groups, Center for Civil Society and Justice has staged a counter rally in Abuja where they passed a vote of confidence on Buhari.

Recall that Buhari has been away from Nigeria since May 7 for the treatment of an ailment which has not been disclosed to Nigerians yet.

But the pro-Buhari supporters who converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Thursday chanted songs saying Buhari should be given another four years to lead the country as president. They equally chanted that President Buhari has not violated any section of the constitution because he rightly transmitted or handed over power, as stipulated by the constitution, to his vice and now Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The pro-Buhari group also carried placards that read as follows: "Our President Is Recuperating," "God Has Healed Nigeria," "Glory Be To God," and "Nigerians Are United For President Buhari," "Buhari/Osinbajo, We Are Fully With You,"and others that read, "Support President Buhari," "Nigeria Cannot Be Held Down By Corruption," and "Prosecute Looters Now."

This is in sharp contrast to the call by the Resume or Resign groups led by popular musician, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy, Ex-PDP director of New Media and convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju as well as popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke who later joined them.

They have been demanding the return to the country, resumption of office or resignation of President Buhari if he is incapacitated.

But they were Wednesday tear gassed by the police, a development that led to Charly Boy slumping, some newsmen allegedly molested and some of the protesters also sustaining injuries that landed them in hospitals. Although many prominent politicians in the country including the Senate had condemned the attack on the anti-Buhari group, the Police had justified its actions by saying it got intelligence information that hoodlums had infiltrated the group.

However, speaking on behalf of the pro-Buhari protesters, one of the conveners, Nelson Ekujumi, said they staged to show the world that Nigerians are solidly behind President Buhari and his anti-corruption crusade.

He described the anti-Buhari protesters as agents of darkness and sponsored elements by corrupt people in the country who are now fighting back to scuttle the anti-corruption fight.

Mr. Ekujumi expressed confidence in the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari, and urged Nigerians to disregard those parading themselves as a pro-democracy group. He disclosed that the pro-Buhari group would continue its sit-out for 30 days.