Uganda: PSquare, Ugandan Local Food to Headline Festival in Vegas

Ugandans in Diaspora will have a taste of their homeland amidst full entertainment from all manner of artistes including Nigerian singing duo Psquare.

With the bit of fun settled, thanks to exclusive performances from; Juliana Kanyomozi, David Lutalo, King Saha, Geo Steady among others, what could be left for any reveler would be the caliber of food or any food for that matter.

However, the organizers of the Uganda Festival in Vegas- UNAA Causes have ensured that all delegates, revelers, and business associates have a real feel of Uganda through diet.

In a program released by UNAA Causes vice chairman, Mr David Muwanga, Ugandans in Diaspora will be served with Matooke, gnuts, muchomo and different local Ugandan dishes at the Sunset parkway on the 4th day of the festival that runs from August 31.

Meanwhile Psquare will be the mix on the night, performing exclusively to those that will make the audience.

The Uganda Festival, also dubbed the summer's ultimate event is an annual festivity, filled with entertainment, business meetings and adventure. It is organized by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella, UNAA Causes.

This year's event will take place at Aria Hotel, in Las Vegas.

A complete program of the event

Thursday August 31st, 2017

· Las Vegas Tours

· Business Social Networking Dinner 6.00 - 7.30 PM

· Networking cocktails Continue at ALIBI ULTRA LOUNGE

· Business Social Networking to Continue at Jewel.

Friday, September 1st, 2017

USA/AFRICA Business Expo 2017

· The Diaspora Entrepreneurship Club Presentation 10.00 AM - 1.00 PM

· Business Power Lunch Break 1.00 PM - 2.00 PM

· The Diaspora Entrepreneurship Action Plan 2.30 - 4.00 PM

· Grand Opening, Plus Entertainment 8.30 PM To Close

Saturday, September 2nd 2017

· LIQUID LOUNGE POOL PARTY 11.15 AM - 4.30 PM

· Festival Runway, Plus Grand Entertainment 8.45 PM To Close

· The Grand Dinner Gala & Water Is Life 7.00 PM - 8.30 PM

· Attire; Bow Ties and Gowns.

· The Red Carpet Experience ( Meet and Greet ) 6.00 PM - 7.00 PM

Sunday September 3rd, 2017

A Taste Of Uganda AT Sunset Park ( Grand Fiesta BBQ Retreat 11.00 AM - 4.00 PM

· A Taste Of Uganda

· Matooke

· Muchomo

· Drinks

· Sports

· Grand Finale, 8.00 PM To Close

· P-SQUARE with Live Band, and More

