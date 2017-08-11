10 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 41 Nigerians Deported From Seven European Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian

Forty-one Nigerians deported from seven European countries for committing immigration-related offences arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday.

The Nigerians were deported from Australia, Switzerland, Hungary, Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Denmark.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, learned that the aircraft with registration mark EC-120 which flew in the deportees, comprising 35 males and six females, touched down at 10.50 a.m.

Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.

Mr. Alabi said, "this morning, we received 41 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe. They were made up of 35 males and six females."

He said all the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences in their host countries.

Mr. Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were allowed to depart to their various destinations.

It will be recalled that 34 Nigerians were deported from six European countries on June 22 for committing similar offences.

The Nigerians were deported from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.

Nigeria

ASUU Conducts Referendum Over Possible Strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities may begin a two-week strike if a referendum it is conducting among its members… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.