Uganda: Word Has It... Is Bebe Cool Stranded in U.S'?

Bebe Cool is very bitter following tabloid reports that he is stranded in USA.

According to the reports, the Byebyo singer has been hit by a financial crisis and forced out of his rented apartment to go and live with his mother. It is further alleged that his attempts to scoop a collabo with American superstar Jason Derulo hit a snag after he failed to raise money for the music project.

This did not sit well with Bebe Cool who has come out lashing at journalists claiming the reports are baseless in what he branded "irresponsible and unprofessional journalism".

Meanwhile, Bebe Cool has been away in the US for close to a month. During his stay, he has shot new video projects with renowned music producer Patrick Ellis.

Meddy, The Ben to headline Instinzi concert

Word reaching our desk is that musicians The Ben and Meddy will headline the Intsinzi concert to celebrate the re-election of President Paul Kagame this month. President Kagame registered a landslide victory in presidential elections which were held on August 4. The dates for the victory concert are yet to be confirmed.

Six years ago, The Ben and Meddy left the country for the US and did not return. Many wondered if that meant the end of their careers. Fortunately, the artistes continued with their music, releasing hits that earned them an even wider fan base both locally and in the Diaspora.

The Ben finally made it back home at the start of the year and thrilled fans at the East African Party. And our snoops have gathered that Meddy will also perform at Braliwa's annual Beer Fest scheduled to take place at Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata in September.

Mc Murenzi is getting hitched

Popular emcee and radio presenter Murenzi, real name Murenzi Kamatari, is said to have held a ceremony to announce his wedding plans in Quebec, Canada a few days ago.

The ceremony was attended by many celebrities in the Diaspora like former Miss Rwanda Grace Bahati, R&B singer Meddy, OG the General, Cassanova, and Claude Ndayishimiye.

The lovebirds have been flaunting each other's photos on their respective social media accounts such as Instagram and Facebook.

We are told that the two are planning to have their wedding in Rwanda although they haven't officially announced the dates on which it will take place. We will keep you posted.

Wema Sepetu wants a baby

Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu is worried that she doesn't have children. Last year, the former beauty queen had a miscarriage.

The former beauty queen made the revelation during an interview with Global Publishers saying that she does not intend to have children after 32 years and so if she will not get pregnant by then she will embark on the permanent procedure.

During the interview, Wema also revealed that she was no longer dating former Big Brother Africa contestant Idris Sultan, but has a lover whose identity she declined to reveal.

"This time round, if I am not lucky to get a baby, just before I turn 32 (she is 29), I will forget about being a mother and remove my uterus," she said on social media.

Wema, who was in a relationship with celebrated singer Diamond Platnumz, parted ways with the star before he moved on with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

Let's wait and see.

Diamond Platnumz alleged 'side dish' gives birth

Tanzanian model and video vixen Hamissa Mobetto, who is also rumoured to be Diamond Platnumz's 'side dish', is finally a mother. She has shared the first photo of her son in an Instagram page created for the infant.

The Salome video vixen was first rumoured to be pregnant early this year with word going round that the Bongo hit maker could be the father of the child.

Hamissa refers to her new born son, whom she delivered on Tuesday, as Baby Dee. She made the announcement to her followers on Instagram with a picture of herself in a lovely white gown saying, "Ahsante Mungu, welcome to the world Champ."

Tanzanians are abuzz, calling Zari, the artiste's current girlfriend, along with her kids, foreigners. However, Mobetto made it clear that her baby was not sired by the superstar and that people need to relax.

Diamond later posted a picture of Zari saying that he couldn't wait for their 'historic day'. Fans are speculating that he might be talking about a wedding. Will they put their haters to shame and finally tie the knot? Let's wait and see.