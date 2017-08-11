Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Live performance by Darassa

Tanzanian rapper Darassa of the Muskie fame is here and will be performing this evening at Camp Kigali. Kigali's finest disk spinners DJ Miller, Toxxyk, Marnaud and Lou, as well Jabba Junior and Abenegihanga dance groups will be there stir up the dance floor.

Kiseki Summer Festival

Are you looking for a new place to dine this Friday night? The Kiseki Authentic Japanese Restaurant in Kimihurura brings you a 50 per cent discount on all foods sold. The evening will feauture live music by Umurage and there will be a late night DJ performance. Entry is free.

Rwanda Turn Up Tour

Organised by Preeminence Ltd, a Belgian-based company, Rwanda Turn Up starts this Saturday, August 12 at Musanze Stadium. Aimed at supporting the local music industry, Rwandan artistes Social Mula, Bruce Melody, Bull Dog, Oda Paccy, and Dream Boys will participate.It will be hosted by DJ Phil Peters.

Umurage Nyawo Kamaliza Concert

The tribute concert to the legendary musician Kamaliza is here. Happening tomorrow at the Kigali Serena Hotel, the show will feature artistes Maria Yohana, SuzanneNyiranyamibwa, Intore Masamba, Patrick Nyamitari, Jules Sentore and many others. Tickets are sold at Simba Supermarket and Jumia online. The proceeds will go to building a better house and paying tuition for the orphans at the late Kamaliza's orphanage.

Magical Summer S2

The Magical Summer is back with different performances and activities such as professional dance from dance crews across East Africa and a special performance from Rwanda's Snipers Dance Crew. It will also feature local and regional models, music artistes from Rwanda, comedy shows, swimming, and barbeque. All this will happenat the Hilltop Hotel Remerastarting from 10amto 10pm.

