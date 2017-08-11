Kenya: Mohamed Ali Wins Nyali MP Seat

Journalist Mohamed Ali is the new Nyali constituency MP.

Mr Ali put up a strong fight against 14 other candidates, who were vying for the seat.

He garnering 26,798 against his closest challenger Mr Said Abdalla of ODM who got 16,473 votes.

The journalist of Jicho Pevu fame contested for the seat as an independent candidate and was declared winner by Returning Officer Ms Mwanajuma Ali.

In his victory speech, Mr Ali said the people of Nyali have chosen a person who will address their problems.

Other candidates who vied for the seat include Amani National Congress Kelvin Lulani and Jubilee's Ashraf Bayusuf.

Mr Ali had lost ODM nomination to Mr Abdalla prompting him to vie for the seat as an Independent candidate.