11 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: George Aladwa is Nairobi's Makadara MP

By Faith Nyamai

Former Nairobi Mayor George Aladwa has won the Makadara constituency parliamentary seat in Nairobi County, defeating the incumbent Benson Mutura.

Mr Aladwa of ODM garnered 41,874 votes while Mr Mutura of the Jubilee Party got 39,731 votes.

The results do not include those of one polling station, Baraka Primary School, whose final declaration form went missing.

Earlier in the day, supporters of Mr Aladwa raised complaints over the delay in relaying of results following the missing form.

Agents of various political parties agreed the ballot box containing the MP's results should not be opened for security reasons. Constituency Returning Officer Mr Moses Simiyu said the form had been misplaced.

He announced the results after consulting with agents and top Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

After being declared winner, Mr Aladwa said he will work with all elected leaders to deliver services to constituents.

This was the second time he was contesting for the parliamentary seat.

He was also in the race in 2013 but lost to Mr Mutura.

