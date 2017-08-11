Kenya: Mwai Kibaki Aide Wins Parliamentary Seat

Photo: Charles Wanyoro/Daily Nation

Geoffrey King'ang'i (second left) dances after he was declared the winner of the Mbeere South parliamentary seat at Nyangwa High School, Embu County.

A former personal assistant of ex-president Mwai Kibaki has been declared the winner of Mbeere South constituency parliamentary seat.

Geoffrey King'ang'i of Jubilee Party beat immediate former chairman of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee, Mr Mutava Musyimi who was running as an Independent candidate.

In the tightly contested race, Mr King'ang'i garnered 18,028 against Mr Musyimi's 16,854, while Mr Genesio Mugo had 6899 followed by Nerbert Mugo who managed 6857.

Others, including former Embu County Youth Executive Emily Thaara, Nairobi businessman, Kamau Nyutu, Mr Atanasio Njue, Erasmus Mwangi and Sarah Mwige had below 4,000 votes each.

Speaking after receiving his certificate at Nyangwa Boys High school, Mr King'ang'i said he would prioritise provision of water for irrigation and other basic services to rid the residents of poverty.

He also vowed to end the row over the issuance of title deeds at the controversial Mwea settlement scheme.