Kenya: Big Winners, Losers in Governorship Races

Five senators are on course to becoming governors while six others are seemingly headed for a loss, according to provisional results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Barring major shifts in provisional results, Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi (Jubilee) will be the county's next governor.

With 96 per cent of the votes counted, the senator has 278,383 votes (53 per cent) compared to incumbent Governor Peter Munya's 230,618 (43 per cent).

STEPHEN SANG

With 91 per cent of votes counted in West Pokot County, Senator John Lonyangapuo (Kanu) is set to trounce incumbent Governor Simon Kachapin Kitalei (Jubilee) who had defected from Kanu and leads with a margin of 15 per cent of the valid votes cast.

According to the provisional results, the senator has 83,813 votes (57 per cent) compared to Mr Kitalei's 61,12 6(42 per cent).

Nandi Senator Stephen Sang (Jubilee) is set to become the next governor based on 96 per cent of the valid votes counted in the county.

NOMINATIONS

The incumbent, Dr Cleophas Lagat Kiprop, opted out of the race and pledged to support Mr Sang after losing in the party nominations.

Mr Sang currently leads with 241,858 votes (91pc). His nearest challenger is Anderson Serem with 13,075 votes (4pc).

SONKO/KIDERO

With 94 per cent of the votes counted in Nairobi County, Senator Mike Sonko Mbuvi (Jubilee) is projected to be the capital city's second governor, having garnered 836,502 votes (53 per cent).

The incumbent, Dr Evans Kidero (ODM), is second with 670,321 votes (42 per cent).

With 94 per cent of the votes tallied, Kisumu Senator Anyang' Nyong'o (ODM) is leading the county's gubernatorial race with 263,995 votes (63 per cent), followed by incumbent Governor Jackton Ranguma at 150,571 votes (35 per cent).

MOMBASA

Six other senators who are gubernatorial candidates have not been as lucky.

Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar (Wiper) is trailing in third place, with 43,382 votes (12 per cent), with 99 per cent of the votes having being counted.

Incumbent Governor Hassan Ali Joho (ODM) is leading with 219,240 votes (65 per cent) followed by Suleiman Said Shahbal (Jubilee) who has 69,042 votes (20 per cent).

KAKAMEGA

With 97 per cent of votes counted, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale (Ford-Kenya) is running second to incumbent Governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya.

Dr Khalwale has 132,788 (25 per cent) votes while Mr Oparanya has 380,649 votes (71 per cent).

With 89 per cent of the votes tallied, Kisii Senator Christopher Obure (Jubilee), who had defected from ODM, is at 108,827 votes (28 per cent), behind incumbent Governor James Ongwae (ODM) who leads with 201,362 votes (51 per cent).

COUNCIL LEADER

Turkana Senator John Munyes (Jubilee), who defected from Ford-Kenya, is running second in Turkana, with 52,541 votes (42 per cent) and 96 per cent of the votes counted.

Incumbent Governor Josphat Nanok (ODM) is leading with 71,153 votes (58 per cent).

MUSILA LOSES

With 97 per cent of the votes counted, Nakuru Senator James Mungai, running as an independent candidate, is coming fourth in the gubernatorial race with 9,202 votes (one per cent).

Former National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) Chairman Lee Maiyani Kinyanjui (Jubilee) is leading with 614,987 votes (85 per cent).

Kitui Senator David Musila, running as an independent candidate in Kitui, is second with 109, 690 votes.

EMBU COUNTY

With 99 per cent of the votes in, former Lands Cabinet Secretary Charity Kaluki Ngilu, running on a National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) ticket, is projected to win, having already received 167,721 votes.

With 99.86 per cent of votes in Embu County already tallied, Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti (Maendeleo Chap Chap), is currently second with 96,597 votes (39 per cent), as the incumbent, Martin Wambora (Jubilee), leads narrowly with 97,544 votes (40 per cent).