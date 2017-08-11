11 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wayde 'Grateful' for Bagging Silver and Gold

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: South Africa's Wayde Sheds Tears After 200 Metre Silver Medal Finish

Wayde van Niekerk carried South Africa to a record medal haul on Thursday night, Day 7 of the IAAF World Championships in London, England.

In a hard-fought race, Van Niekerk added the 200m silver to his 400m gold, covering the half-lap distance in 20.11 seconds. He was just off the pace of Turkey's Ramil Guliyev who took the title in 20.09.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago claimed bronze in a photo finish from the South African.

"It was really a massive rollercoaster for me, this competition," Van Niekerk said. "I didn't just celebrate the medal I got tonight, it was more of a celebration of the competition overall.

"Coming away with two medals, both a good colour - gold and silver - I think it's great for my career and another moment to be grateful for."

His second medal boosted South Africa to a record haul, raking in the national team's fifth podium place (two gold, one silver and two bronze) with three days of competition remaining at the track and field showpiece.

Meanwhile, Caster Semenya kept her own double medal hopes alive.

After earning bronze in the 1 500m event earlier in the week, the Olympic 800m champion won her heat over the two-lap distance in 2:01.34 to reach Friday's semi-finals.

Gena Lofstrand ensured there would be two South Africans in the penultimate round on Friday by finishing seventh in her heat in 2:01.73.

Justine Palframan 's campaign came to an end, however, in the 200m women's semi-finals, after she too took seventh position in her race in 23.21.

There was no luck for javelin throw athlete, Rocco van Rooyen, who was eliminated in the qualifying round of his specialist discipline with a best heave of 74.02m.

Sports24

More on This

Van Niekerk's Double Dream Dashed By 0.02Sec Margin!

Olympic 400-metre champion Wayde van Niekerk's dream of a double 200/400m triumph came within 0.02sec of being realised… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.