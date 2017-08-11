Malawi President Peter Mutharika and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli are yet to be communicated on the proposed dates to meet and have talks on solution to Lake Malawi boundary dispute.

The High Level Mediation Team (HLMT) from Pretoria South Africa led by former Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano and former South African president Thabo Mbeki, proposed that Mutharika and Magufuli should be briefed and consulted for further guidance on the resolution of the dispute.

They stated that the two heads of state should meet not more than three months from 12 July 2017, after which further directions shall be availed by the HLMT.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coopertaion, Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said HLMT will organise the dates of the meeting but that nothing has been set so far.

Malawi government has stuck to its position on the Lake Malawi Boundary Dispute with Tanzania, re-affirming its position that the Lake Malawi boundary is the shoreline of Lake Malawi as established by Article 1(2) of the 1890 Anglo-German Treaty and that it owns the whole lake.

Tanzania, claims it owns half of the northern area of the lake which it call it Lake Nyasa.

The oil and gas which is said to be found in the Lake Malawi have made the 50-year-old row over territory between Tanzania and Malawi more intense.