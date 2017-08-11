Uganda: Kyengera Leaders to Demolish 20 Perimeter Walls

Wakiso — Kyengera Town Council has asked 20 homeowners whose perimeter walls extend into road reserves to voluntarily pull them down.

Mr Umar Lutala, the Kyengera Town Council town clerk, said the move will allow council to construct better roads in the area.

"We know that much of the land where the perimeter walls are is privately owned. But in the view of public good, we are discussing with them to pull down the walls," Mr Lutalo said during an interview on Wednesday.

Mr Lutalo said the town council plans to construct two-lane roads to spur economic development.

"Once you make good roads, physical planning becomes easy. With good roads through an area, you will automatically deprive areas of slums and have an organised place," he said.

Kyengera, formerly a town board, was elevated to a town council status about two years ago.

It was merged with the former Nsangi Sub-county, which is located south-west of the capital Kampala.

Kyengera is positioning itself to become a model urban centre in Wakiso District as the district pushes for a city status.

Recently, authorities in the town council, removed all kiosks that had been erected in road reserves on the Masaka-Kampala highway and other major roads in the town council.

Ultimatum

Kyengera Town mayor Abdul Kiyimba said they have issued a one-month ultimatum to all owners of commercial buildings, especially in Kyengera Town to have their premises painted.

"We don't want to inconvenience people who are renting on such buildings. That is why we gave them a grace period," he said.

"We expect landlords to improve the paving around their premises, paint, fix rusted roofs, broken window panes and also plug drainage pipes and gutters," he said.

Access roads within the council which have been set for improvement and expansion include; Tinyefuza-Kyengera-Nabbingo, Maya-Mpiringisa-London College -all of which will be expanded using money from the Road Fund. Other roads include: Mugerwa-Nakasozi, Kitemu-Somba and Mpiringisa- Maya.

One kilometre of the section of the road from Katale-Busawula-Mayanja-Nalumunye-Bandwe- Kyengera will be tarmacked this financial year.

"These roads are important in decongesting the Kampala-Masaka Road. Many vehicles get stuck whenever there is an accident along the highway yet such roads can serve as alternative routes. We must expand them," Mr Lutalo said.

Mr Kiyimba appealed to residents to voluntarily donate parts of their land to the council so that the road infrastructure in the area is improved.

"We shall convene meetings through your local leaders and discuss our aim further. We must become an exemplary town," Mr Kiyimba said.

Meanwhile, the town council plans improve physical planning in three parishes of Maya, Nanziga and Katereke.

Mr Lutalo said they will demarcate industrial parks, schools, roads, and recreation areas.