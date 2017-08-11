Ugandans in North America under their umbrella UNAA Causes will use the upcoming Festival in Las Vegas, USA, to launch an entrepreneur club.

The Uganda Festival in Vegas, dubbed the summer's ultimate event will take place at Aria Hotel from August 31 to September 3.

According to the UNAA Causes chairperson, Mr James Sserumaga the club will be open to all people in the Diaspora, especially those with an interest in saving and investment.

"The Entrepreneur club will help us pool funds to invest in our local businesses, buy property both in Diaspora and Uganda. We shall also invest in US stock market," Mr Sserumaga told this reporter by telephone.

Mr Sserumaga added that members of the club will share and receive tips, ideas, and knowledge on financial issues, investment opportunities and offering financial and moral support to each other as a community away from home.

"Many of our friends make a lot of money here, but may need someone to show them where to put it or they need to be helped to see an opportunity of saving or investing. The entrepreneurship club will be doing all the above and other projects that are already in plan," he added.

Mr Serumaga 54, a seasoned entrepreneur is an engineering technician with Comcast Corporation, an American global telecommunications conglomerate that is the largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world by revenue, the second-largest pay-TV company, largest cable TV company and largest home Internet service provider in the United States, and the nation's third-largest home telephone service provider.

He also owns and runs a personal company that deals with Sound and lighting at events in North America , and is the director of Afri voices, the owners of Rhino Lounge and Restaurant in Boston USA.

Meanwhile the UNAA Causes has also launched a clean water initiative in conjunction with the Miss Uganda Franchise, a project Mr Sserumaga says will benefit Ugandans back home.

"We are working on Clean Water Initiative project which was launched last year. This is a project to help people in Uganda access clean water. We want to start with urban slum areas which are most vulnerable to unclean water. We have partnered with Miss Uganda Foundation for the benefit of clean water Initiative," he said.

There will be a fundraising fashion runway show during the Uganda festival featuring US based Ugandan Model Amiito Stacey Lagum and the Miss Uganda Leah Kagasa where designer clothes will be auctioned and the proceeds will be used to fund the clean water initiative.

The festival will also feature performances from Ugandan artistes Sheebah Karungi, David Lutalo, Juliana Kanyomozi, Geo Steady and King Saha. Meanwhile Ugandan food will be served.

It will climax with performances from Nigerian singing duo Psquare.