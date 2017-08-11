Nigeria: TETFund Spends N1.72 Billion On Research

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Dr Abdullahi Bichi Baffa said the fund has disbursed about N1.72billion to finance research since its inception.

The executive secretary disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while inaugurating two committees, the National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRF&MC) and the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Book Development.

Baffa said additional N1billion was allocated in 2016 to beef up the intervention, adding that one of the concerns of the fund in respect of the implementation of the intervention is quality of research proposals being submitted by applicants.