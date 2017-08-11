Harare businessman Wellborne Hativagone's house in Highlands has been attached over a $29 000 debt.

The house, situated at stand number 473 Runiville B of Lot 400, Highlands Estate, is set to be auctioned in order to recover the money.

Hativagone (57), who was arrested last year for selling an industrial stand to two people for $80 000 each, was recently ordered by a Harare magistrate to pay back $28 379 paid to him by one of the buyers, Mr Lowen Muri- ngisi.

He then paid $5 000 through a trust account, but was ordered to pay the remainder before July 30 last year.

He failed to honour the order. Hativagone is the owner of Mariwebb (Pvt) Ltd, which is located at No. 312 Esap Way, Willowvale, and his company was also ordered to pay the complainant $14 189 on or before March 31 last year.

Part of his property, which includes refrigerators, sofas, tables, a dining room suite, generators, microwave, a borehole pump and metal cabinets have also been attached. On Tuesday, the High Court ordered the Sheriff to attach the house in order to realise the money.

"I have today placed under judicial attachment the following immovable property, which owned/occupied by you namely, a certain piece of land situated in the District of Salisbury measuring 5 471 square metres called Remainder of Stand 473 Runiville B of Lot 400 Highlands Estate of Welmoed," reads part of the Notice of Attachment of Immovable Property.

Last year, Hativagone was jailed three years, of which one year was suspended for five years on condition that he did not commit the same offence within that period.

The remaining two years were wholly suspended on condition that he paid back $14 189 on or before March 31 last year.

Prosecutor Ms Dorah Moyo said sometime in February 2013, Hativagone approached the complainant, Mr Muringisi, who is self- employed, at No. 312 Esap Way, Willowvale, and informed him that he was selling stand number 544 Affirmative Road also in Willowvale.

Mr Muringisi expressed interest and the two entered into a verbal agreement for the sale of the stand for $80 000. Hativagone requested for an initial deposit of $20 000 and the complainant offered his house in Glen View as part of payment for the premises.

The two agreed that Mr Muringisi was going to surrender his house, which was valued at $42 000 and that the he would pay the balance in cash.

From September 6, 2013 to August 6, 2014, on different occasions, Mr Muringisi paid $28 379. In November, Mr Muringisi was approached by Petros Chigodora of Strathaven, Harare, who informed him that he had bought the same stand from Hativagone in 2013.

Mr Muringisi approached Hativagone and asked him of the new developments and was not given any satisfactory answer, resulting with the matter being reported to the police.