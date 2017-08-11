Photo: Susanne Nilsson/Flickr

A selection of breads in a bakery.

El Gedaref / Nyala — The capital of El Gedaref state has witnessed a severe bread shortage since Monday. A resident told Radio Dabanga that people must queue for hours at bakeries hoping to get some bread.

Workers attributed the crisis to non-provision of the bakeries with quotas of flour prescribed by economic security.

They pointed to the rise of the price of a sack of flour in the market to SDG 350 ($52.50).

A resident said that since Monday, a number of bakeries have been closed due to the crisis and called on the state government to make the necessary effort to provide flour.

Sorghum

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the residents of El Gedaref are holding the Zakat [Muslim alms] Chamber responsible for damage to more than 1,000 sacks of sorghum which were damaged in the heavy rains at the end of July. The residents expressed dissatisfaction with the damage, which they say was caused by poor storage.

South Darfur

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, commodity prices have risen sharply amid a state of anger among the city's residents.

An employee in Nyala described the price rise as unprecedented and would have deep social consequences in South Darfur and Nyala in particular.

He explained that the price of a kilogramme of sugar has risen to SDG 20 ($3) and abottle of oil SDG 28 ($4.20).

An angry housewife in Nyala told Radio Dabanga that the price of a kilogramme of meat has risen to SDG 80 ($12) while the price of sack of millet has risen to SDG 600 ($90).