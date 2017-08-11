Rwanda: Ferwafa to Review Women Football Awards

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) will soon revise the annual awards for the top clubs in the national women football league, according to the federation vice president Vedaste Kayiranga.

In an interview with Times Sport on Tuesday, Kayiranga promised that the issue to increase rewards for the top performing women clubs at the end of every season will be on the agenda during FERWAFA's next Extra-Ordinary General Assembly.

Kayiaranga's remarks follow cries by women football clubs that have continued to accuse FERWAFA of treating them unfairly compared to their male counterparts.

Kayiranga acknowledged that, "It's unfair they should be treated with some respect when it comes to rewarding the best players, teams and coaches."

"This is one of the key issues that will be put forward during the next Ordinary general Assembly next month. We hope something will change so as to promote women football because it is one of our top priorities," he added.

The call is spear-headed by Felicite Rwemalika, the head of women's football and a member of FERWAFA Executive Committee.

She said: "FERWAFA doubled the prize money for the top eight clubs in the national league for men so as to give value and to motivate the men's league to become competitive. But when I asked if the same will be done for the women, they told me they will see," Rwemalika revealed.

Rwemalika noted that being the only lady in a male-dominated FERWAFA Executive Committee, she can only have little influence, "but if we're to promote the women's league, we need to motivate the players as we do for their male counterparts."

For winning the 2016/17 Azam Rwanda Premier League, Rayon Sports received over Rwf40 million, while their midfielder Kwizera Pierre, who was the Player of the Year, took Rwf1 million. In contrast, AS Kigali, the women's league champions were offered Rwf1 million.