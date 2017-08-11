Uganda/Rwanda: Basena, Kajoba Call for Cranes' Attacking Game

Kitende — The Uganda Cranes interim coaching pair of Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba are not nervous at all going into their first competitive assignment when they face neighbours Rwanda at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende tomorrow.

Thursday afternoon's training session showed their intent to go all out against Rwanda as much emphasis was given to the attacking realm.

Yet tactical elements of erstwhile boss Micho Sredojevic remained apparent in the team they intend to roll out on Saturday.

"We would be mad to change the entire set up immediately.

"We are building on the first team that outwitted South Sudan 5-1 in the preliminary match," Kajoba told Daily Monitor at Kitende yesterday.

Team Draft out

Barring circumstances of gargantuan magnitude, the backline will be commanded by Ismail Watenga, Savio Kabugo, Paul Musamali and Isaac Muleme whereas skipper Bernard Muwanga, Milton Karisa, Tom Masiko and Muzamir Mutyaba will man the midfield. Stylish playmaker Moses Waiswa and Derrick Nsibambi will lead the line.

"We have great confidence in this team to finish off Rwanda but we know we are working under circumstances that some people still doubt our ability," Kajoba added.

Pitch concerns

As the team rehearsed, it was evident that the Kitende 'unlevelled' pitch impeded the smooth flow of passes, something both teams will have to deal with tomorrow.

Go for goals

Basena, cajoled the players to attack with zeal and precision, occasionally pairing Nsibambi and Muhammad Shaban and later trying out the reserve pair of Nelson Senkatuka and Erisa Ssekisambu.

The trio of Frank Tumwesigye, Paul Mucureezi and Shafiq Kagimu are also pushing for starting slots.

INTERNATIONAL MATCHES

2018 Chan

Aug 12: Uganda vs. Rwanda

Aug 18: Rwanda vs. Uganda

2018 Russia

Aug 31: Uganda vs. Egypt

Sept 5: Egypt vs. Uganda