Zimbabwe: Cop Killed in Accident

A 49-year-old policeman died on Sunday night after he was knocked down by a haulage truck along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road while attending to his vehicle that had been involved in a road traffic accident.

The policeman, whose name and rank were not given, was in the company of his brother who was seriously injured when they were hit by the truck at the 89km peg along the road.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi in a statement said the accident occurred around 7.10pm.

"The driver of a haulage truck who was travelling due south towards Christos Business Centre, Chinhoyi, did not see the now deceased and his brother who were attending to their vehicle which had been involved in a road traffic accident. He knocked down the two and the police officer died on the spot," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi appealed to motorists to observe all road rules and regulations and comply with Section 52 (4) Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015, which stipulates that it is an offence to fail to display red triangles as prescribed.

"Those who may encounter breakdowns should make sure that they remove their vehicles from busy lanes to far lanes.

"Above all, drivers should be observant on the road to curtail accidents due to obstacles on the road such as animals and other stationary vehicles," Chief Supt Nyathi said.