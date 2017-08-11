Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Moves to Tackle Security Issues

IN a renewed move to tackle the growing level of insecurity in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly has enacted laws to nip the worrying trend in the bud. This came to the fore during the second edition of the Lagos State House of Assembly media parley in commemoration of the 2nd anniversary of the eight assembly held in Lagos. The event, which took place at the Alhaji Lateef Jakande Auditorium Complex in Lagos Assembly Premises, Lagos, had security as one of the key issues discussed at the forum.

The aim is to curb security challenges that has taken its toll on residents in Lagos. Speaking at the event, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said that the incessant increase in crime in the state has triggered some of the bills including Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Bill, 2016; Bill on Kidnapping and Abduction.

According to him, the bill on the Neighbourhood Safety Corps was sponsored because crime is growing and the police is not up to the task. We want to provide something to complement the efforts of the Police. "The Bill on Kidnapping and Abduction, according to Obasa, is to tackle the new dynamics of the crime in the society. Crime is beggining to take on a different dimension which the existing laws have not really captured. Kidnapping and abduction have become a new trend. So, we have to look at it and generate something that would provide for where we are lacking.

"Policing is not totally about carrying arms. You can police with communication gadgets, by being vigilant and alert. We want to recruit people and position them somewhere to cover and monitor the area; people who can then signal or alert the police to come around and make arrests where necessary or stop the impending danger, so that we can have protection of life and property, which is the total sum of any government's respon-sibility of.

"One of the major challenges that this present government faced was a high level of insecurity in the state. This therefore made the House rev its engines, re-ordering the state budget to enable Governor Ambode deliver on his promises to the people of the state in good times. This, no doubt, was like a stitch that saved nine, as the re-ordering of the budget enabled the government to purchase state-of-the-art crime fighting equipment running into billions of naira.

Bills and Resolutions

On bills and resolutions, Obasa said the eighth Assembly in the first session has considered 31 bills and passed more than 85 resolutions. The House has passed eight bills into laws in the second session while 72 resolutions have been made; other bills are at various stages of passage, one of which is the bill targeted at tackling cancer in our society.

Speaking, a member representing Kosofe II, in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, said "The Lagos State Cancer Research Institute Bill, is to create more awareness about the life terminator, cancer and to set up screening centres in all local governments.

"The goal of the Local Government Administration Law (Amendment) 2015 is to increase the tenure of chairmen and councilors at the councils to four years from the current three years and also give the House a say in the removal of erring chairmen and councilors.

"The Lagos State Properties Protection Bill, otherwise called the Ajagungbale or land speculators bill is to check the criminal activities of land grabbers in the state who have constituted themselves into a menace and security threat. On the environmental bill, Braimoh said, it is to ensure proper and total sanitisation of Lagos environs and also to adapt and mitigate the challenges posed by climate change to the state."